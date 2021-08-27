'We love this city': Red Arrows pilot on Norwich display

Published: 6:00 AM August 27, 2021

Flight Lieutenant James Turner, one of the front 5 pilots from the Red Arrows - Credit: Sophie Skyring

One of the pilots in the famous Red Arrows team has said Norwich looks "lovely" from the sky, adding the city is "always friendly".

Flight Lieutenant James Turner was among the team who flew into Norwich Airport yesterday, much to the delight of crowds.

He said: “I joined the University Air Squadron. You learn to fly and meet great like-minded people. I joined the RAF in 2006 and I was there for 14 years.”

“I am part of the front five so I'm one of the newer guys. You start closer to 'Red 1' and then move back in the squadron as further back is a more difficult position.”

When asked about the technicalities of flying, he said: “We don't use sonar or any autopilot, it's all done visually and by the ears.

"The person at the front is always leading. We listen and react to what they say. We can use landmarks, as well as GPS to help guide us."

He added: "We use a big feature to line up where we are, and for timings… The most technical manoeuvre we have to do is flying in a vertical parallel line, so you're looking up at the other planes.

"It's quite challenging, it's very unforgiving.”

He added: "Norwich from the air is lovely. The airport staff are very professional and friendly.”