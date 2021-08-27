News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'We love this city': Red Arrows pilot on Norwich display

Logo Icon

Freyja Elwood

Published: 6:00 AM August 27, 2021   
Flight Lieutenant Turner smiles in front of his plane.

Flight Lieutenant James Turner, one of the front 5 pilots from the Red Arrows - Credit: Sophie Skyring

One of the pilots in the famous Red Arrows team has said Norwich looks "lovely" from the sky, adding the city is "always friendly". 

Flight Lieutenant James Turner was among the team who flew into Norwich Airport yesterday, much to the delight of crowds. 

He said: “I joined the University Air Squadron. You learn to fly and meet great like-minded people. I joined the RAF in 2006 and I was there for 14 years.” 

Flight Lieutenant James Turner, one of the front 5 pilots from the Red Arrows 

Flight Lieutenant James Turner, one of the front 5 pilots from the Red Arrows - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“I am part of the front five so I'm one of the newer guys. You start closer to 'Red 1' and then move back in the squadron as further back is a more difficult position.” 

When asked about the technicalities of flying, he said: “We don't use sonar or any autopilot, it's all done visually and by the ears.

You may also want to watch:

"The person at the front is always leading. We listen and react to what they say. We can use landmarks, as well as GPS to help guide us."

He added: "We use a big feature to line up where we are, and for timings… The most technical manoeuvre we have to do is flying in a vertical parallel line, so you're looking up at the other planes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
  2. 2 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
  3. 3 Four Afghan families to be rehoused in Norwich
  1. 4 Food fraudsters and tableware thieves target city restaurants
  2. 5 They're here! Crowds marvel as Red Arrows land at Norwich Airport
  3. 6 150 cannabis plants discovered in Norwich home
  4. 7 Property focus: The £1m house in the centre of Norwich
  5. 8 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
  6. 9 First look inside Norwich's new Greek restaurant
  7. 10 Road to be closed as part of development plans for up to 4,000 new homes

"It's quite challenging, it's very unforgiving.” 

He added: "Norwich from the air is lovely. The airport staff are very professional and friendly.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Food and Drink

Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Bridge on Carrow Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Carrow Road river bridge to close for urgent repairs

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Kids on See saw at new Wensum Park safe playground Norwich pic taken 20th January 1990 c11949

Reader Gallery

Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon