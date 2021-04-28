News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Bid to convert office block into flats stopped by lack of light

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM April 28, 2021   
De Vere House, on St Faith's Lane in Norwich

De Vere House, on St Faith's Lane in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A bid to convert a block of city centre offices into flats has hit a snag after being knocked back by the city council.

Plans were lodged earlier this year to use De Vere House, on St Faith's Lane in Norwich for residential use, more than a year after it was placed on the market for £1.7m.

Three separate applications were submitted to Norwich City Council for the site, for 32, 30 and three flats respectively, across the building's three floors.

However, planners at City Hall have used delegated powers to turn down all three of the proposals as it was judged some of the flats would not receive sufficient sunlight.

In her report refusing the plans, case officer Lara Emerson wrote: "The proposals would not provide adequate natural light in all habitable rooms of the dwelling houses."

Richard Divey, the council's public protection officer, raised concerns over how residential properties would sit alongside neighbouring Prince of Wales Road, where much of the city's late night entertainment was.

You may also want to watch:

He did not, however, object to the proposals and offered recommendations of conditions that could be applied.

He said: "This property is in a situation with significant background noise arising from nearby uses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development
  2. 2 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
  3. 3 Road to close for two months for £75,000 pavement work
  1. 4 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
  2. 5 Debenhams confirms when its stores will close down for good
  3. 6 Man finds dirty face mask in new pair of Sainsbury's jeans
  4. 7 Parky McParkface among names pitched for new country park
  5. 8 Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
  6. 9 City restaurants tell why they have decided to stay shut
  7. 10 Police reveal hundreds of offences involving e-scooters

"Norwich City Council has therefore included measures designed to control noise in the planning permission for this property."

He added that should the developer return with alternative plans that they provide measures to protect potential occupants from noise pollution, such as acoustic glazing and ventilation.

Were the application to have been approved, it would have been the latest in a number of residential developments on the horizon for the Prince of Wales Road area, part of the city more associated with nightlife than homes.

In recent weeks, works began to convert the former Mercy nightclub into a housing-led development, while permission has also been granted to turn the former Alan Boswell offices, also on St Faith's Lane, into flats.

It is not yet known whether Nachmen Leifer, the applicant, will submit an alternative proposal.

Redwood Projects, the planning agent behind the scheme, has been approached for comment.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screengrab from a video of the fire which caused damage to gardens in Knowland Grove, Norwich, on Saturday.

Video

Blaze caused by fire pit damaged four Norwich homes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Picture by Mike Page shows :- Aerial view of Hethersett.

Planning and Development

Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norwich peregrine tries to avoid the gull

Gallery

Photographer captures gull's ambush on Norwich peregrine

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Boots chemist in Colman Road in Norwich

Former Boots chemist could become restaurant and takeaway

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus