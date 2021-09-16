Bars, restaurants and shops - Five new openings in Norwich this September

Published: 6:26 PM September 16, 2021

The Real Greek has opened at Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Archant 2021

Norwich is becoming the place for new openings for pubs, clubs and bars with new openings springing up every month.

Here are five things opening up this month.

Sherbet Lemon

Sherbet Lemon has opened in Norwich. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Frozen daquiris, ice lolly and sweet-themed cocktails will be on the menu at this new bar opening in Prince of Wales Road.

Sherbet Lemon is the latest launch coming to the city centre street with plans to add another higher-quality offering.

The site is being opened by the same team behind the neighbouring business, the Fat Fox Pizza Den, with owner Richard Chisnell at the helm.

The Real Greek

The Real Greek has opened at Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Archant 2021

A new Greek restaurant has already opened its doors in the city.

The Real Greek is located in Chantry Place and promises to offer customers 'a contemporary Aegean experience'.

The restaurant, in the former Giraffe restaurant, is promising philoxenia, the Greek value of warm hospitality to all.

H&M Home

The newly opened H&M HOME in Chantry Place - Credit: H&M HOME

H&M HOME has opened in Norwich following a refurbishment of the brand's store in Chantry Place.

The H&M HOME department opened on Thursday, September 2, in the former Game store on the lower ground level of the shopping centre.

It is part of the fully reopened H&M store which also includes a children's department.

Witts Design

Witts Design is set to open in Norwich. - Credit: Witts Design/Archant

Homeware brand Witts Design has announced it is set to open a Norwich Timberhill store.

Mother and daughter design duo Michelle and Stephanie Witts are opening in the former Ginger fashion store at the end of the month.

The pair have confirmed the plan is to open the doors on September 24.

XO Kitchen

Owner of XO kitchen, Jimmy Preston will be offering patrons of the new look Artichoke pub on Magdalen Road in Norwich an Asian-inspired menu, including this banana and miso caramel ice cream sandwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It has become a go-to destination for foodies and played a part in transforming the north of the city into a culinary hotspot.

And after attracting hordes of people to The Artichoke in Magdalen Road, XO Kitchen is opening up in a vacant St Georges Street unit, previously operated by Cafe Pure.

XO Kitchen, which was started by chef Jimmy Preston more than two years ago, will continue to operate at The Artichoke but on a more casual basis.