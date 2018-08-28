Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 06:53 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 21 November 2018
Five fire engines were called to reports of a fire in a Norwich superstore.
Crews were called to Sainsbury’s in Queens Road at just after 6am on Wednesday, November 21.
Fire engines from Earlham, Wroxham, Long Stratton, Hethersett and Wymondham went to the scene, but the fire was out before they arrived.
The fire had started in the store’s bakery. Nobody was hurt and the superstore is open as usual.
