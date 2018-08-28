Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:53 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 21 November 2018

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Five fire engines were called to reports of a fire in a Norwich superstore.

Crews were called to Sainsbury’s in Queens Road at just after 6am on Wednesday, November 21.

Fire engines from Earlham, Wroxham, Long Stratton, Hethersett and Wymondham went to the scene, but the fire was out before they arrived.

The fire had started in the store’s bakery. Nobody was hurt and the superstore is open as usual.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Firefighters called to blaze behind former Norwich pub

Fire in a stabe behind the former Magpie Pub in Norwich. Picture Heidi Secker.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Norwich police operation will create ‘ring of steel’ around city

In pursuit of a vehicle through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide