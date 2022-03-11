Five Chelsea fans ejected from Carrow Road for celebrating in home areas

Five Chelsea fans were ejected from Carrow Road during Norwich City's 3-1 defeat against the Blues on Thursday evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Five fans who are believed to be Chelsea supporters were removed from home areas of Carrow Road during Norwich City's 3-1 defeat against the Blues.

Some of the Chelsea fans were removed after being seen to celebrate when German international Kai Havertz scored a late third goal to wrap up three points for the London side on Thursday (March 10).

A Norwich City Football Club spokesman confirmed there were "five apparent Chelsea fans ejected from the stadium during the game".

Ahead of last night's match, the government issued sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich amid links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

In a display of support for Chelsea's Russian owner, travelling fans chanted Mr Abramovich's name in the away end.

The club have been granted a special licence to continue playing matches but have been prevented from buying, selling or extending contracts of any players.

Supporters will also be unable to buy new tickets to attend fixtures but the club's season ticket holders will be unaffected.