The five best nature events at the Norwich Science Festival
PUBLISHED: 12:24 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:24 19 October 2018
Archant
Here’s our guide to the events for families who love nature at this year’s Norwich Science Festival and Norfolk Festival of Nature.
How to be an Urban Birder - with David Lindo
Date: Saturday, October 20
Time: 1.30pm - 2.30pm
Where: The Forum, Auditorium
Price: £6
Age: 8+
The event will give his guide on how best to watching birds in urban areas, from using binoculars to finding a local patch to find birds.
David Lindo is a broadcaster, writer, speaker and tour leader. His mission is to engage city folk around the world with the urban nature that surrounds them.
Islander, A Journey Around Our Archipelago - With Patrick Barkham
Date: Saturday, October, 20
Time: 3pm - 4pm
Where: The Forum
Price: £6
Age: 15+
Patrick Barkham will be talking about his book ‘A Journey Around Our Archipelago’ where he goes on a journey around some of Britain’s most intriguing small islands, meeting their wild residents.
The Financial Times said: ‘It’s rare to read a book as good-spirited as this, where the narrative voice is so eager, inquisitive but non-judgemental, the worldview so benevolent and open-hearted.’
Tree Listening
Date: Saturday, October 20
Time: 10am - 12pm and 1pm - 3pm
Where: Chapelfield Gardens
Price: FREE
Age: All ages
Ever wondered what the inside of a tree sounds like? The Tree Listening Project uses highly sensitive microphones to the inner workings of trees audible. While listening to the headphones hanging from the branches you will hear the hidden sounds of the tree.
Future Broads Challenge
Biodiversity Winners and Losers
Date: Saturday, October, 20
Time: 3pm - 4pm
Where: Millennium Library
Price: FREE
Age: 12+
After a short presentation on a range of Broads’ wildlife, teams are set the challenge to research a variety of sources likely impacts on species and whether they are winners or losers.
The teams will present their findings and together will find out what our wildlife might look like towards the end of the century.
Nature Day
Date: Saturday, October 20
Time: 10am - 4pm
Where: The Forum
Price: FREE
Age: All Ages
The free drop-in event will give families nature themed activities to do through out the day. Some events include a pink pigeon trail, bird migration board games and a pumpkin rescue.