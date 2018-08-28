Search

The five best nature events at the Norwich Science Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:24 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:24 19 October 2018

Tree Listening as part of Norwich Science Festival. Pictire: Norwich Science Festival

Archant

Here’s our guide to the events for families who love nature at this year’s Norwich Science Festival and Norfolk Festival of Nature.

How to be an urban birder with Norwich Science Festival: Picture: Norwich Science FestivalHow to be an urban birder with Norwich Science Festival: Picture: Norwich Science Festival

How to be an Urban Birder - with David Lindo

Date: Saturday, October 20

Norfolk Festival of Nature drop-in event. Picture: Norwich Science FestivalNorfolk Festival of Nature drop-in event. Picture: Norwich Science Festival

Time: 1.30pm - 2.30pm

Where: The Forum, Auditorium

Price: £6

Age: 8+

Future Broads Challenge. Picture: Norwich Science FestivalFuture Broads Challenge. Picture: Norwich Science Festival

The event will give his guide on how best to watching birds in urban areas, from using binoculars to finding a local patch to find birds.

David Lindo is a broadcaster, writer, speaker and tour leader. His mission is to engage city folk around the world with the urban nature that surrounds them.

Islander, A Journey Around Our Archipelago - With Patrick Barkham

Islander, A Journey Around Our Archipelago with Patrick Barkham. Picture: Norwich Science FestivalIslander, A Journey Around Our Archipelago with Patrick Barkham. Picture: Norwich Science Festival

Date: Saturday, October, 20

Time: 3pm - 4pm

Where: The Forum

Price: £6

Age: 15+

Patrick Barkham will be talking about his book ‘A Journey Around Our Archipelago’ where he goes on a journey around some of Britain’s most intriguing small islands, meeting their wild residents.

The Financial Times said: ‘It’s rare to read a book as good-spirited as this, where the narrative voice is so eager, inquisitive but non-judgemental, the worldview so benevolent and open-hearted.’

Tree Listening

Date: Saturday, October 20

Time: 10am - 12pm and 1pm - 3pm

Where: Chapelfield Gardens

Price: FREE

Age: All ages

Ever wondered what the inside of a tree sounds like? The Tree Listening Project uses highly sensitive microphones to the inner workings of trees audible. While listening to the headphones hanging from the branches you will hear the hidden sounds of the tree.

Future Broads Challenge

Biodiversity Winners and Losers

Date: Saturday, October, 20

Time: 3pm - 4pm

Where: Millennium Library

Price: FREE

Age: 12+

After a short presentation on a range of Broads’ wildlife, teams are set the challenge to research a variety of sources likely impacts on species and whether they are winners or losers.

The teams will present their findings and together will find out what our wildlife might look like towards the end of the century.

Nature Day

Date: Saturday, October 20

Time: 10am - 4pm

Where: The Forum

Price: FREE

Age: All Ages

The free drop-in event will give families nature themed activities to do through out the day. Some events include a pink pigeon trail, bird migration board games and a pumpkin rescue.

