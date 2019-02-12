Search

Buses redirected due to gas works

PUBLISHED: 09:57 19 February 2019

Bus passengers are being warned to take note of a route alteration due to road works in Norwich.

First Norwich has issued a disruption notice to passengers using its Charcoal Line buses from Bungay.

Due to gas repair works currently taking place in Surrey Street, Charcoal Line services are unable to use the road and will have to go through the bus station to reach St Stephens.

The gas repair works are being carried out by Cadent Gas, for the latest travel information visit our live travel map.

