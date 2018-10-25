First signs of winter this weekend with temperatures set to plunge

Temperatures are set to drop this weekend with it feeling like winter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The first signs of winter are coming this weekend with it feeling much cooler and the chance of hail in some parts of Norfolk.

Pointing out that a marked change is expected from the current mild weather, the Met Office tweeted: “The clocks will be going back this weekend, but so are the temperatures!!”

Daytime highs are set to drop to 7C in Norfolk and Waveney with a northwesterly wind making it feel chilly.

Phil Garner, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “For tonight (Thursday) much of the night should be dry with some clear intervals at first but it will turn cloudier later with a risk of some rain arriving towards the dawn period.

“We will have a light westerly wind freshening a little around the coast whilst lower temperatures will be around 5C.

“For Friday it is going to be a cloudy start to the morning with some outbreaks of rain crossing the region from the north then it will become brighter for a while, with some sunshine around, but one or two showers developing over Norfolk later. We will have a light to moderate northwesterly wind freshening around the coast and it will feel chilly with top temperatures of only 11C.

“For Saturday there will be a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers frequent at times near the coast where they may be heavy with hail.

“It will feel cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind, stronger on the coast, with temperatures struggling to get any higher than 7C to 9C.”

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland could see snow on the hills, with a small chance of the white stuff falling in the north of England.

Met Office meteorologist John West described it as “a real change in feel from the rather mild weather due to high pressure in the UK and replaced by a strong northerly flow from the Arctic”.

He added “While the thermometers will be maxing out at about 6C it will feel colder in that strong northerly wind.”