Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:30 AM December 12, 2021
The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

New photographs show the progress of an electric vehicle charging station with cafe and convenience shop being built near Norwich.

The forecourt building has been erected and the site is starting to take shape on Broadland Gate Business Park, near the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) at Postwick.

It is owned by sustainable power firm Gridserve and will feature 34 high-speed charging bays, a coffee shop, convenience store and an airport-style lounge with high-speed Wifi. 

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The bays will include 12 ultra-rapid, 12 rapid, eight branded and two HGV chargers, which will provide charge times quicker than 30 minutes.

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It forms part of a vast motorway electric vehicle charging upgrade.

Speaking when the fuel crisis hit in September, Leon Davies, from Norwich, who set up ABC Taxis in 2018, said the firm hopes to ensure its entire fleet of more than 240 vehicles is hybrid or electric in the future

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Speaking to this newspaper, he said: “Norfolk is quite a special place and ABC is undertaking a huge investment. We were waiting for the infrastructure, and it's now coming.” 

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

