Thousands flock to taste delights of Christmas season at cathedral’s first fayre

Elves Rebekah Graham, 16, left, and Alessia Atzori, 17, by the Christmas Tree at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

More than 12,000 people got their festive season off to a flying start at Norwich Cathedral with a day of festive crafts, food and activities.

To mark the start of Advent, the period leading up the Christmas, the cathedral hosted the Norfolk Christmas Fayre, packed with all the delights of the season.

The event on Saturday was the first of its kind and saw hundreds of people crowd into the cathedral, its garden and cloisters.

Sophie Kowalyk with some Christmas cakes at the Figbar stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sophie Kowalyk with some Christmas cakes at the Figbar stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On display were a host of seasonal gifts and crafts from Christmas tree decorations to cards, while food and drink producers packed the cloisters with enticing products and tasting opportunities – including 13 local gin makers.

There were also a number of fairground rides for visitors to enjoy.

Harriet Flatt of Game for Feathers, with one of her feather wreaths at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Harriet Flatt of Game for Feathers, with one of her feather wreaths at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event was organised by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), the team behind the Royal Norfolk Show.

Mark Nicholas, show and programmes director at the RNAA, lauded the fayre’s success and said he hoped it would be “the first of many”.

Bozena Maxwell with her Christmas creations at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bozena Maxwell with her Christmas creations at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: “We are delighted to have welcomed over 12,000 visitors to the Norfolk Christmas Fayre.

“It has been a true celebration of the festive season and of Norfolk’s producers.

Andrew Samalionis of Gourmet Brownie at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Andrew Samalionis of Gourmet Brownie at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Everybody has benefited from being in this marvellous destination to enjoy a great Christmas experience.

“For our first event we are delighted to have been supported by 90 traders, that is fantastic.

Nine-year-old Isabella Vermeulen with decorations at the Sparkles Homeware stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nine-year-old Isabella Vermeulen with decorations at the Sparkles Homeware stall at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It just shows that by joining the dots between the Royal Norfolk Show, Harfest and now the Norfolk Christmas Fayre we are developing a powerful network for Norfolk food producers and crafters.”

The Christmas Fayre is designed to complement Norwich Cathedral’s other festive celebrations, which kicked off this year with an open evening and outdoor crib service featuring carols from the Cathedral Choir.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, takes a look at a vintage model christmas fairground at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, takes a look at a vintage model christmas fairground at the first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The first Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY