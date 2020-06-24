First announces expansion of its Norwich Green line bus network

First Eastern Counties is expanding one of its Norwich bus services, as its operation begins to return to normal.

From Sunday, June 28, First’s Network Norwich Green Line 14|15 bus services will return to their normal frequency with buses running up to every 15 minutes.

The service will also be expanded to the east of the city centre with new bus links operated Monday to Saturday, under a contract with Norfolk County Council.

Regular buses will run to and from Thorpe End and The Plumsteads on Mondays to Saturdays.

Peak journeys will run as service 14, and will travel via Dussindale, Pound Lane and Yarmouth Road, and a new off-peak service 14A will be introduced, travelling to and from the city via Plumstead Road and Harvey Lane.

Buses will run to and from Blofield Heath up to every hour, running via Brundall during the day, as service 15, and via Dussindale and The Plumsteads at peak times as service 14.

Peak hour buses will also run from Pilson Green and South Walsham to/from the city centre as service 14 travelling via Dussindale, Pound Lane and Yarmouth Road, and from Acle as service 15 (for connections to/from X1|X11 services) via Blofield, Brundall and Broadland Business Park.

There will also be a Sunday service (two buses in each direction) to and from Brundall and Blofield Heath.

No changes are being made to services to the west of the city centre, towards Hethersett and Wymondham.