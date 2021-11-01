Quids in again as £1 evening bus offer extended by four weeks

First buses has extended its £1 evening bus fare offer until the end of November - Credit: Archant

An evening bus offer geared at giving the city's late night economy a shot in the arm has been extended for almost another month.

Last month First Buses launched its Out Out for £1 offer, a temporary initiative offering journeys into the city from across the county for just a quid - providing the journey is after 7pm.

The promotion was designed as a means of encouraging people to start going back into the city in the evenings, whether they are making use of pubs, clubs, restaurants or other attractions.

And after the offer was well received by both punters and businesses, the company has now announced the promotion has been extended for another four weeks - until Sunday, November 28.

First Eastern Counties buses marketing manager David Jordan in front of its eco fleet of buses. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

First Eastern Counties marketing manager, David Jordan, said: “We’ve been delighted by the reception that our Out Out for £1 offer has had with both passengers and exactly the kinds of local hospitality, entertainment and leisure businesses that we set out to support and are therefore pleased to be able to extend this for another four weeks.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope that our £1 evening promotional fare will continue to make it more affordable than ever to enjoy some great evenings out enjoying all that our fine city has to offer."

Mr Jordan added that the number of people taking advantage of the offer had increased day by day and week-on-week since the offer was started, which had influenced the decision to extend it.

The offer allows passengers to get in and out of the city during an evening for £2 from anywhere in the Norwich Network, or on Coastlink buses.

On its introduction, it was welcomed by business leaders in the city community, including pub landlords and the Campaign for Real Ale.

The offer applies seven days a week, also including services to and from places including Dereham, Acle and Worlingham.

Speaking when the offer was launched, Mr Jordan added: "We know that Norwich's previously burgeoning night-time economy has been particularly badly affected by the pandemic and so we hope that our £1 evening promotional fare will help make it more affordable than ever to enjoy some great evenings out enjoying all that our fine city has to offer."