Cheap bus offer extended for third time as city gears up for Christmas

An evening bus offer to encourage late night shoppers into the city has been extended for a third time.

Having been first introduced in October for an initial one month promotion, First Eastern Counties' evening £1 single journey offer has proved popular among passengers over the past two months which has led to the latest extension in the run-up to Christmas.

The offer allows those out after 7pm to pay £1 for any single journey within the Norwich zone, seven days a week.

David Jordan, marketing manager at First Eastern Counties, said: “It’s great news for late night shoppers and party goer’s on the lead up to Christmas as people don’t need to worry about finding a parking space or driving to enjoy the festivities across the city.

"We hope that this further extension of our £1 evening promotional fare until December 23, will be welcomed as we continue to try and make bus travel as accessible and attractive as possible for residents in and around Norwich."

The "Out Out for £1" tickets can be purchased aboard the buses themselves or pre-ordered using the First Bus app.