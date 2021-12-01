Norwich bus firm announces Christmas schedule

First Buses has confirmed its Christmas timetable. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich bus company has confirmed its service times for the festive season.

First Eastern Counties' Christmas bus timetable is as follows:

Monday, December 20 - Thursday, December 23

Normal weekday service.

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Weekday service with last buses at around 7pm.

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

No service.

Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

No service.

Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28 (Bank holidays)

Sunday service.

Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30

Normal weekday service.

Friday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

Weekday service with last buses at around 7pm.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 (New Year's Day)

No service.

Sunday, December 2 and Monday, January 3, 2022 (Bank holiday)

Sunday service.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Normal services resume.

The news follows First Buses' announcement that it has extended its £1 evening offer for a third month.

The offer, which is set to run until December 23 when the normal weekday service ends for Christmas, allows those out after 7pm to pay £1 for any single journey within the Norwich zone, seven days a week.