Firefighters tackle Norwich car fire

Aftermath of car fire on Queens Road, Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter Archant

Firefighters were called after a car burst into flames in Norwich during the evening rush hour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire broke out in a car parked on Queens Road, Norwich, near to the city’s bus station just after 6pm tonight (Tuesday, February 5).

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said there was no-one in the vehicle at the time the fire broke out.

The spokesman said police were asked to attend by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service who lead the incident.

A fire appliance from Carrow was called to the car fire at just after 6pm.

The crews extinguished it using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets hand appliances.

The incident happened shortly after a crash, between a Mercedes car and a lorry, which happened just before 6pm on the A47 at Thickthorn, and added to traffic disruption.

Norwich Police tweeted the road was “a little slow” following the fire but the incident was soon dealt with.