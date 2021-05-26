News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Mercury spill from old barometer triggers fire crew call-out

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021   
An antique barometer was stolen from a home in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a mercury spill from an old barometer. - Credit: Archant

An old barometer sparked a call-out for firefighters in Norwich, who spent more than an hour containing chemicals which had spilled out of it.

Firefighters from Sprowston were called to a property in Garden Place, off Magdalen Street, at just before 6.15pm on Tuesday, May 25.

Mercury from the barometer, used to measure atmospheric pressure, had leaked on to a laminate floor.

Firefighters contained what they described as a "small amount of hazardous material" and left the scene at just before 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The occupant was in another room when it happened and had no contact with the chemical spillage."

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

YouTube star JaackMaate – real name Jack Dean – hid golden tickets for cash prizes in each English city, including Norwich.

YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus