Mercury spill from old barometer triggers fire crew call-out

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021

Norfolk firefighters spent more than an hour tackling a mercury spill from an old barometer. - Credit: Archant

An old barometer sparked a call-out for firefighters in Norwich, who spent more than an hour containing chemicals which had spilled out of it.

Firefighters from Sprowston were called to a property in Garden Place, off Magdalen Street, at just before 6.15pm on Tuesday, May 25.

Mercury from the barometer, used to measure atmospheric pressure, had leaked on to a laminate floor.

Firefighters contained what they described as a "small amount of hazardous material" and left the scene at just before 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The occupant was in another room when it happened and had no contact with the chemical spillage."