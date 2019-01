Firefighters tackle gas leak in Norfolk village

Firefighters tackled a gas leak in Hoveton. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a gas leak.

People called emergency services after smelling gas in Two Saints Close in Hoveton.

Crews from Sprowston, Stalham and Wroxham went to the village at just before 7.30am on Wednesday (January 30).

The firefighters isolated the gas supplies and made the scene safe.