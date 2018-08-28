Search

Emergency services tackle electrical fire in Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 16:11 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 28 November 2018

Two fire engines from Martham and Wroxham were called to reports of a building fire at Latchmoor Lane shortly after 11.40am today. Photo: Google

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze inside a business premises in Ludham.

Two fire engines from Martham and Wroxham were called to reports of a building fire at Latchmoor Lane shortly after 11.40am today.

Firefighters used dry powder to extinguish the electrical fire within the premises.

UK Power Networks was also called to the address to isolate the electrical supply.

The village of Ludham is located within the Norfolk Broads.

