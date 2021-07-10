Firefighters free deer which was stuck in cemetery railings

Published: 10:44 AM July 10, 2021

Firefighters rescued a deer which was trapped in railings at Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Archant

A deer which had become trapped in the railings of a cemetery was rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters from Earlham spent more than an hour and a half freeing the stricken animal from the fence at Earlham Cemetery in Norwich.

The crew was called to Farrow Road - part of Norwich's ring road - at just after 7.50am on Saturday, July 10.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the animal from the railings and had freed it by just after 9.30am.