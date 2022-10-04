Large number of firefighters expected in city for training exercise

A large number of fire crews will be taking part in an exercise in Norwich city centre this evening - Credit: Google

City folk have been told to not be alarmed if they spot a large number firefighters in the city this evening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service will be conducting a training exercise in All Saints Green in Norwich between 6.30pm and 10pm.

Crews will be carrying out containment and evacuation exercises at the Pablo Fanque student accommodation block.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesperson said: "If you see a large number of our crews in Norwich don't be alarmed - we are training."



