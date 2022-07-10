Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Smoke seen billowing after fire near Sprowston park

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:58 PM July 10, 2022
Visitors to Sprowston Recreation Ground could see thick smoke rising near to the park

Visitors to Sprowston Recreation Ground could see thick smoke rising near to the park - Credit: Archant

Smoke could be seen billowing from behind a city park after a field fire in Sprowston.

Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Wroxham Road, close to Sprowston Recreation Ground just before 4pm on Sunday, July 10.

Multiple crews attended the incident and extinguished the blaze

Multiple crews attended the incident and extinguished the blaze - Credit: Contributed

Crews from Carrow, Loddon, Sprowston and Wroxham attended the incident and used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

The scene was made safe just before 5.20pm.

