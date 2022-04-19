Fire crew called to city park after belongings set alight
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters were called to a fire at a city park Tuesday afternoon which eyewitnesses say was started by a group of teenagers.
The blaze was started in Wensum Park in the Mile Cross area at about 5.15pm.
One crew from Sprowston attended the blaze and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
According to one eyewitness, a group of teenagers set alight to what appeared to be a homeless person's dwelling which was under the awning of the park's pavilion.
The witness who wishes not to be named said: "As I was walking through the park towards the pavilion I saw a group of five teenagers go into it.
"Next thing I saw was smoke and flames so I shouted at the group who then ran off and I called 999 to alert the fire brigade.
"It looked like they set alight to someone's tent and clothing.
"There has been someone staying for the past three weeks so they must have seen it and decided to set it alight.
Another witness said that the smoke could be seen from Drayton Road and that there was a strong chemical smell in the air.
The fire was brought under control by 5.35pm.