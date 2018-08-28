Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Firefighters free child from room in Dussindale

PUBLISHED: 21:38 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:38 16 November 2018

Firefighters freed child from room in Dussindale. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters freed child from room in Dussindale. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters were called to help rescue a child who had got locked in a room in Dussindale.

A crew from Sprowston was called to a property in Montrose Court, off Association Way, Dussindale at just after 7.20pm on Friday (November 16).

Firefighters assisted a child who was locked in a room in the property.

Home Office figures provide an insight into some of the more unusual call outs firefighters get.

The statistics show that between April 2017 and March 2018 Norfolk firefighters were called out a total of 65 times to remove objects from people.

The data does not give specific details about incidents, however the most common reasons are normally removing stuck wedding rings or handcuffs.

On other occasions people have called 999 after getting pinned in toy cars and toilet seats. Over the same period they were called out 139 times to help rescue animals.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘He wouldn’t leave the house’ - teenager with learning difficulties assaulted outside Norwich shop

Lewis Empson, who was attacked outside Kwiksave. Photo: Hayley Empson

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two teens threatened with a knife in Norwich park robbery

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Video Cupcake and pie and mash stalls open at Norwich market as business booms

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros and Chorizo stall, in their former stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Will you go on a blind date for me?’ - Bizarre requests at Norwich Travelodges revealed

Travelodge has revealed some of its most bizzare customer requests. The Norwich Riverside Travelodge hotel. Picture Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide