Firefighters called to Norwich chimney fire

PUBLISHED: 13:36 07 January 2019

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters have tackled a chimney fire in Norwich.

A fire appliance from Sprowston was called to reports of a chimney fire on Magdalen Street at just before 9.45am on Monday (January 7).

However, the fire was extinguished before the crew arrived.

Although firefighters did use a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Carrow were sent to an alarm activation in Magpie Road.

The call, which came in at just after 12.40pm today (January 7), turned out to be a false alarm.

Elsewhere, a fire crew from King’s Lynn attended an alarm activation in the town at just after 5.30am today.

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by a vape device.

