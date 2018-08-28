Firefighters called to Norwich rubbish bin fire

Firefighters were called to a rubbish fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters were called out to a refuse container on fire in Norwich.

A crew from Carrow was called to the buring bin just off Castle Meadow at just before 4.50am this morning (Saturday, November 3).

Firefighters used hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile earlier in the night one appliance from Carrow attended an alarm sounding on Duke Street in Norwich.

The crew, which was called at about 1.10am, discovered this was a false alarm caused by an unknown fault in the system.

Another crew from Carrow had been called out to an alarm sounding on St Andrews Street at just before 8.40pm last night (Friday, November 2).

Again crews attended the scene but this was found to be a false alarm which was caused by a system fault.