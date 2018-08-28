Search

Firefighters called to baby locked in car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 January 2019

Firefighters were called to reports of a baby locked in a car in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to reports of a baby locked in a car in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters have helped rescue a baby that was locked in a car in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called and sent an appliance from Carrow to Vincent Road, off Plumstead Road, Norwich following reports a baby was locked in a car.

The crew was called at just after 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 15) and used small gear to release.

Meanwhile, one appliance from Earlham attended an alarm sounding in Sherwell Road, Hellesdon, at just after 2.20pm today (Tuesday, January 15). However, this turned out to be a false alarm.

And later this afternoon (January 15) appliances from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South attended a road traffic collision on the A47 near the Pullover Roundabout.

The crews were called to the scene at just before 2.50pm and made the scene and vehicles safe.

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

