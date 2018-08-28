Search

Firefighters come to aid of family stuck in floodwater under bridge on outskirts of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:34 25 December 2018

Firefighters were called to the aid of a family stuck under a bridge on Green Lane North. Picture: Google

Firefighters were called to the aid of a family stuck under a bridge on Green Lane North. Picture: Google

Google

Firefighters were called to the aid of a stranded family this afternoon, after their car got stuck in flood water under a bridge.

Teams from Sprowston and Carrow stations were sent to Green Lane North in Thorpe End after flooding on the road left the family unable to continue their journey.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the team from Carrow travelled with a specialist vehicle for flood rescues, but the team from Sprowston - who arrived first - were able to assist the family without it.

The teams then helped remove the car from under the bridge and off the road for Norfolk Recovery to collect.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm.

