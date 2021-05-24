News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 9:23 AM May 24, 2021   
Firefighters in Coslany Square in Norwich helping a deer which had got stuck by the river Wensum

Firefighters in Coslany Square in Norwich helping a deer which had got stuck by the river Wensum - Credit: Kevin Murphy

Norwich city centre is not one of the first places you would expect to find a muntjac deer.

However, on Monday morning, firefighters were called to the aid of one that found itself stranded alongside the river Wensum in the city.

A muntjac deer stranded on the bank of the river Wensum in Norwich

A muntjac deer stranded on the bank of the river Wensum in Norwich - Credit: Kevin Murphy

At around 6.45am, volunteer wildlife rescuer Kevin Murphy spotted the deer in a precarious position on the concrete bank of the river near Coslany Square in Norwich.

Crews from Carrow and Earlham were sent to the scene where they geared up to assist the mammal in its predicament.

However, following attempts by the firefighters to coax the deer to safety, it was able to regain its bearings independently and find its way to safety.

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Carrow and Earlham were mobilised to rescue a deer in a river on Coslany Square. The deer got out of the river by itself."

