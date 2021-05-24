Firefighters called to aid of stranded muntjac deer
- Credit: Kevin Murphy
Norwich city centre is not one of the first places you would expect to find a muntjac deer.
However, on Monday morning, firefighters were called to the aid of one that found itself stranded alongside the river Wensum in the city.
At around 6.45am, volunteer wildlife rescuer Kevin Murphy spotted the deer in a precarious position on the concrete bank of the river near Coslany Square in Norwich.
Crews from Carrow and Earlham were sent to the scene where they geared up to assist the mammal in its predicament.
However, following attempts by the firefighters to coax the deer to safety, it was able to regain its bearings independently and find its way to safety.
A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Carrow and Earlham were mobilised to rescue a deer in a river on Coslany Square. The deer got out of the river by itself."
