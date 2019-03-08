Firefighters battle vehicle blaze in early hours
PUBLISHED: 09:07 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 12 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in the early hours of the morning in an area of Norwich.
A crew from Sprowston fire station attended a vehicle fire on Heyford Road after being alerted at 5.30am on Monday, August 12.
You may also want to watch:
The flames were extinguished within 15 minutes after firefighters used hoses to fight the flames.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "It was a fire in a private vehicle in an enclosed area."
The incident was over by 5.43am.