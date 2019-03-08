Search

Firefighters battle vehicle blaze in early hours

PUBLISHED: 09:07 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 12 August 2019

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in the early hours of the morning in an area of Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in the early hours of the morning in an area of Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in the early hours of the morning in an area of Norwich.

A crew from Sprowston fire station attended a vehicle fire on Heyford Road after being alerted at 5.30am on Monday, August 12.

The flames were extinguished within 15 minutes after firefighters used hoses to fight the flames.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "It was a fire in a private vehicle in an enclosed area."

The incident was over by 5.43am.

