Gentry Place in Norwich where the fire broke out - Credit: Google Maps

Three crews of firefighters battled a Norwich house blaze overnight.

The fire started at a home in Gentry Place just off Marl Pit Lane in the city's Bowthorpe suburb at about 8.50pm.

Firefighters used breathing equipment along with the main hose and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Hethersett attended and left the scene at about 9.40pm.