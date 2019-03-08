Firefighters called to cooker blaze at Thorpe home
PUBLISHED: 07:34 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 23 April 2019
Archant
Fire fighters have been called to a house in Norwich to extinguish a cooker fire.
Crews from Sprowston and Earlham were called to Tracey Road in Thorpe St Andrew at around 3.22am this morning (Tuesday, April 23) to investigate reports of a smell of burning.
Upon arrival, they discovered the source of the smell to be a cooker fire and used reel jets to extinguish the fire.
Thermal imaging equipment was then used to check for hot spots before a fan was used to help clear smoke from the home where the fire had been.