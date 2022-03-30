'Don't be alarmed' - Fire service gather for training exercise in city
Published: 7:49 PM March 30, 2022
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people “not to be alarmed” as appliances gather in Norwich for high-rise evacuation training.
Firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and on-call crews have congregated at All Saints Green in the city for the training exercise this evening [Wednesday, March 30].
This is to test the services emergency response.
In a tweet, a spokesman wrote: “Don’t be alarmed. We are training in All Saints Green, Norwich, this evening.
"Blue watch from Carrow, Sprowston & Earlham, plus on-call crews from the area will be doing high-rise training evacuation work with residents.
“It’s part of our work to test emergency response.”