Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

'Don't be alarmed' - Fire service gather for training exercise in city

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:49 PM March 30, 2022
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is underway in All Saints Green in Norwich.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is under way in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people “not to be alarmed” as appliances gather in Norwich for high-rise evacuation training. 

Firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and on-call crews have congregated at All Saints Green in the city for the training exercise this evening [Wednesday, March 30]. 

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is underway in All Saints Green in Norwich.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

This is to test the services emergency response.  

In a tweet, a spokesman wrote: “Don’t be alarmed. We are training in All Saints Green, Norwich, this evening.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is underway in All Saints Green in Norwich.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

"Blue watch from Carrow, Sprowston & Earlham, plus on-call crews from the area will be doing high-rise training evacuation work with residents.  

“It’s part of our work to test emergency response.” 

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is underway in All Saints Green in Norwich.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Whistlefish Court sinkhole, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tasty Restaurant in Prince of Wales Road has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating.

City Chinese takeaway gets zero-star food hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Woman had skin 'ripped off' in Norwich dog attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A mum was left annoyed at the state a children's play park in Taverham.

Kids' play park left in 'unacceptable state' by vandals

Francis Redwood

person