'Don't be alarmed' - Fire service gather for training exercise in city

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service training exercise is under way in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people “not to be alarmed” as appliances gather in Norwich for high-rise evacuation training.

Firefighters from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and on-call crews have congregated at All Saints Green in the city for the training exercise this evening [Wednesday, March 30].

This is to test the services emergency response.

In a tweet, a spokesman wrote: “Don’t be alarmed. We are training in All Saints Green, Norwich, this evening.

"Blue watch from Carrow, Sprowston & Earlham, plus on-call crews from the area will be doing high-rise training evacuation work with residents.

“It’s part of our work to test emergency response.”

