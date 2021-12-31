Flat blaze at Suffolk Square in Norwich
Published: 4:01 PM December 31, 2021
- Credit: Grace Piercy
Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a flat in Norwich.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Suffolk Square in the city centre at 2.12pm on Friday, December 31, after reports of smoke from a property.
Eight appliances arrived on scene due the nature of the building, including an aerial ladder platform, but three crews were soon stood down.
Crews dealt with a fire in one property at the block of flats.
Norfolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the blaze.
Ambulance crews were quickly stood down and no injuries have been reported.
The fire service received a stop call at 3.26pm.
Most Read
- 1 From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around
- 2 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
- 3 Car park used by market traders in rules breach
- 4 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
- 5 Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021
- 6 7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2022
- 7 Woman threatened police officer with a knife in Norwich
- 8 Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022
- 9 Through the years: New Year's Eve celebrations in Norwich
- 10 Looking back at Norwich's lockdown entrepreneurs and where they are now