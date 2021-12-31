News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Flat blaze at Suffolk Square in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:01 PM December 31, 2021
Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich.

Emergency services attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a flat in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Suffolk Square in the city centre at 2.12pm on Friday, December 31, after reports of smoke from a property.

Eight appliances arrived on scene due the nature of the building, including an aerial ladder platform, but three crews were soon stood down.

Emergency services attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich.

Emergency services attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Crews dealt with a fire in one property at the block of flats.

Norfolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the blaze.

Emergency services attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich.

Emergency services attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Ambulance crews were quickly stood down and no injuries have been reported.

The fire service received a stop call at 3.26pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around
  2. 2 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
  3. 3 Car park used by market traders in rules breach
  1. 4 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  2. 5 Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021
  3. 6 7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2022
  4. 7 Woman threatened police officer with a knife in Norwich
  5. 8 Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022
  6. 9 Through the years: New Year's Eve celebrations in Norwich
  7. 10 Looking back at Norwich's lockdown entrepreneurs and where they are now
Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School

Housing News

Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City Covid rate passes national average

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra, Sprowston

Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon