Flat blaze at Suffolk Square in Norwich

Emergency services attended the scene of a flat fire in Suffolk Square in Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a flat in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Suffolk Square in the city centre at 2.12pm on Friday, December 31, after reports of smoke from a property.

Eight appliances arrived on scene due the nature of the building, including an aerial ladder platform, but three crews were soon stood down.

Crews dealt with a fire in one property at the block of flats.

Norfolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the blaze.

Ambulance crews were quickly stood down and no injuries have been reported.

The fire service received a stop call at 3.26pm.