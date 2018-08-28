Search

Fire service called to Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 07:53 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 16 January 2019

Fire engines outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer

Archant

Firefighters are attending an incident at Norwich’s Theatre Royal, police have closed off Theatre Street, Rampant Horse Street and Chapel Field North while they deal with the incident.

Police car blocking where Rampant Horse Street turns into Theatre Street. Picture Dan GrimmerPolice car blocking where Rampant Horse Street turns into Theatre Street. Picture Dan Grimmer

Fire crews were called at just after 7am on Wednesday.

There are four appliances at the scene and hoses are being used. It is not clear precisely what the crews are dealing with but there is a smell of burning.

The incident seems to be focused on the Dencora House section of the theatre, not the main part. Firefighters are inside Dencora House using torches.

Torches are also being shone at the outside of the building.

Firefighters at the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.Firefighters at the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

• More to follow.

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists