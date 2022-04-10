Fire engine still on scene after large fire at former leisure centre

The blaze at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club pictured on Saturday night. - Credit: Submitted

A fire engine is still at the scene on Sunday morning after a large fire on Saturday evening at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club.

A total of 10 fire engines were called to the blaze in Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew at just after 6.30pm on April 9.

Thick smoke billowed above the site and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service urged people living nearby to close their windows and avoid the area.

Firefighters were also seen breaking windows so they were able to get water in to put out the blaze.

As of 8am on Sunday (April 10), one fire engine remains at the site to ensure all burning material is fully extinguished.