Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Fire engine still on scene after large fire at former leisure centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:04 AM April 10, 2022
Smoke seen billowing from the building ablaze in Pound Lane, Norwich.

The blaze at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club pictured on Saturday night. - Credit: Submitted

A fire engine is still at the scene on Sunday morning after a large fire on Saturday evening at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club.

A total of 10 fire engines were called to the blaze in Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew at just after 6.30pm on April 9. 

Thick smoke billowed above the site and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service urged people living nearby to close their windows and avoid the area. 

Firefighters were also seen breaking windows so they were able to get water in to put out the blaze. 

As of 8am on Sunday (April 10), one fire engine remains at the site to ensure all burning material is fully extinguished. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The University of East Anglia.

9 of the highest paid jobs in Norwich right now

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
PROP King's Street Norwich

See inside flat in former city centre post office for £160K

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich city history quiz 7. Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich named among the best places to live in UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chaplefield Shopping Mall and House of FraserPhoto:Antony KellyCopy:For: EDP centroEDP pics Â© 2005(

Family on shoplifting 'away day' snatch £9,000 of goods from city stores

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon