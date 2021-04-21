Pair led to safety after 'taking refuge' in fire-hit house

Published: 3:43 PM April 21, 2021

Firefighters were called to Foxburrow Road in Sprowston on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Michael Di Salvo

Two people are understood to have been inside a Sprowston house as firefighters battled to contain a blaze.

An eyewitness said the pair "took refuge" until the fire was under control and fire crews were able to get them out.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.21am to attend the blaze on Foxburrow Road.

Two crews from Carrow and Sprowston were on the scene at 11.26am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said a small fire started outdoors before spreading to fencing and the property.

An eyewitness said a van was also alight and damaged.

He added: "Two people were in the property and had to take refuge until firefighters got the fire under control and got them out."

The firefighters were on scene until around 11.25am when the stop message was received.