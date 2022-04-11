Fire crews tackling city building blaze

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Thorpe Road, Norwich. - Credit: Coder Agency

Fire crews are at the scene of a building fire in the city.

Four appliances were called to Thorpe Road to reports of a blaze at about 1.50pm on Monday, April 11.

The ambulance service are also in attendance.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for further information.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

