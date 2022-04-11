Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Fire crews tackling city building blaze

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:41 PM April 11, 2022
Updated: 2:46 PM April 11, 2022
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Thorpe Road, Norwich.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Thorpe Road, Norwich. - Credit: Coder Agency

Fire crews are at the scene of a building fire in the city.

Four appliances were called to Thorpe Road to reports of a blaze at about 1.50pm on Monday, April 11.

The ambulance service are also in attendance.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for further information.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

Family 'heartbroken' after teacher's pension dies with him

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Norwich city history quiz 7. Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich named among the best places to live in UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ashleigh Reynolds is worried about the rise in her bills, unsure of how she will keep on top of them. 

'I can't afford to cook potatoes': Cost of living bites for families

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
There have been two crashes near the junction of Low Road and Hospital Lane in Hellesdon in the space of a week 

Another crash at accident blackspot junction as man arrested

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon