News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Fire crews attend early morning building fire

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:25 AM December 28, 2020   
Fire engines were sent to King Street in Norwich shortly after 2.20am on Monday morning.

Fire engines were sent to King Street in Norwich shortly after 2.20am on Monday morning. - Credit: Jesus Perera

Fire crews were called out to a building fire in Norwich city centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Earlham Fire Station to the building in King Street at 2.23am.

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Hethersett fire stations were sent to King Street.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews wore breathing equipment and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Crews were on scene for 26 minutes and left the scene at 2.49am.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off

Ruth Lawes

person

Norfolk Weather | Video

WATCH: Couple pulled alive from flooded car in dramatic Christmas rescue

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up in Tier Four - what are the rules?

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus