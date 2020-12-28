Fire crews attend early morning building fire

Published: 10:25 AM December 28, 2020

Fire engines were sent to King Street in Norwich shortly after 2.20am on Monday morning. - Credit: Jesus Perera

Fire crews were called out to a building fire in Norwich city centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Earlham Fire Station to the building in King Street at 2.23am.

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Hethersett fire stations were sent to King Street.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews wore breathing equipment and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Crews were on scene for 26 minutes and left the scene at 2.49am.