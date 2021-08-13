Fire crews tackle blaze at Kettle Chips in Norwich
Published: 10:02 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 10:19 PM August 13, 2021
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a popular crisp manufacturer in Norwich.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a blaze at Kettle Foods on Barnard Road in Bowthorpe at around 8.06pm tonight [Friday August 13].
Three appliances from Earlham, Carrow Road and Sprowston were in attendance.
Crews used BA and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.
The fire has now been put out but two crews remain at the scene as cooling and monitoring is currently in progress.
No injuries have been reported and everyone was evacuated from the building safely.
