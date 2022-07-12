People evacuated from Forum after smoke seen coming from lift

Fire crews have been called to the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Archant

People were evacuated from the Forum in Norwich this afternoon.

The call came in at about 12.09pm with reports of smoke coming from a lift in the building.

Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett are at the scene.

Police were also in attendance.

A spokesman from the Forum said it was due to a minor electrical fault.

They said: "The full building evacuation took three minutes, including tenants, staff and visitors, and the building was closed to visitors for a total of 27 minutes.

“We’re grateful to the fire service for their quick response and to our visitors for their cooperation in swiftly evacuating the building.”

Fire crews have been called to the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Archant



