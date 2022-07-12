People evacuated from Forum after smoke seen coming from lift
Published: 12:48 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 1:01 PM July 12, 2022
People were evacuated from the Forum in Norwich this afternoon.
The call came in at about 12.09pm with reports of smoke coming from a lift in the building.
Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett are at the scene.
Police were also in attendance.
A spokesman from the Forum said it was due to a minor electrical fault.
They said: "The full building evacuation took three minutes, including tenants, staff and visitors, and the building was closed to visitors for a total of 27 minutes.
“We’re grateful to the fire service for their quick response and to our visitors for their cooperation in swiftly evacuating the building.”