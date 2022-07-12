Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
People evacuated from Forum after smoke seen coming from lift

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:48 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 1:01 PM July 12, 2022
Fire crews have been called to the Forum in Norwich

Fire crews have been called to the Forum in Norwich - Credit: Archant

People were evacuated from the Forum in Norwich this afternoon.

The call came in at about 12.09pm with reports of smoke coming from a lift in the building.

Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett are at the scene.

Police were also in attendance.

A spokesman from the Forum said it was due to a minor electrical fault. 

They said: "The full building evacuation took three minutes, including tenants, staff and visitors, and the building was closed to visitors for a total of 27 minutes.

“We’re grateful to the fire service for their quick response and to our visitors for their cooperation in swiftly evacuating the building.”

