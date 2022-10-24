Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Fire crews called to bus blaze near Anglia Square

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:49 PM October 24, 2022
The scene where the bus caught fire this morning

Fire crews have been called to a bus blaze in Norwich city centre.

Crews were called to Beckham Place at the junction with Edward Street, just off Magdalen Street, at 10.25am this morning to reports of a vehicle on fire.

They used breathing equipment and hoses to extinguish the fire.

It was extinguished after about 20 minutes and crews left the scene at 10.45am.

The incident caused some disruption with two buses stuck behind the one which had caught light.

Two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham attended the blaze.

