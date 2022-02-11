Fire crews called to Norwich city centre blaze

Three fire engines were at the scene on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Fire engines were called to a city centre blaze after a mobile phone shop caught fire.

Three fire units attended the scene on Rampant Horse Street after a small fire broke out in Zam Call in Norwich on Friday (February 11) afternoon.

Fire crews on scene dealing with the blaze in Zam Call in Norwich. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Fire crews used tubes to drain smoke from the basement and make the area safe for electrical engineers to investigate the cause.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There was an electrical fire in the basement.

"We're waiting for the air to clear in order for engineers to investigate."