Fire crews called to Norwich city centre blaze

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:48 PM February 11, 2022
Three fire engines were at the scene on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich.

Three fire engines were at the scene on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Fire engines were called to a city centre blaze after a mobile phone shop caught fire.

Three fire units attended the scene on Rampant Horse Street after a small fire broke out in Zam Call in Norwich on Friday (February 11) afternoon.

Fire crews on scene dealing with the blaze in Zam Call in Norwich.

Fire crews on scene dealing with the blaze in Zam Call in Norwich. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Fire crews used tubes to drain smoke from the basement and make the area safe for electrical engineers to investigate the cause.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There was an electrical fire in the basement.

"We're waiting for the air to clear in order for engineers to investigate."

