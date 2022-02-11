Fire crews called to Norwich city centre blaze
Published: 4:48 PM February 11, 2022
- Credit: Owen Sennitt
Fire engines were called to a city centre blaze after a mobile phone shop caught fire.
Three fire units attended the scene on Rampant Horse Street after a small fire broke out in Zam Call in Norwich on Friday (February 11) afternoon.
Fire crews used tubes to drain smoke from the basement and make the area safe for electrical engineers to investigate the cause.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There was an electrical fire in the basement.
"We're waiting for the air to clear in order for engineers to investigate."