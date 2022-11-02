Updated
Fire crews called to reports of man in water in city centre
Published: 2:10 PM November 2, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM November 2, 2022
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
Fire crews have been called to reports of a man in the water just off a Norwich city centre street.
It came after a 999 call at 1.42pm today reporting that someone had got into difficulty in the water in the New Mills Yard area just off Oak Street.
Two fire engines from Carrow and Earlham attended along with a boat team from Carrow.
Police and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.
Firefighters have now left the scene, however the condition of the man is not known.