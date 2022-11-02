Fire crews called to reports of man in water in city centre

Updated

Fire, police and ambulances at Barn Road called for someone in the river near New Mills Yard. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Fire crews have been called to reports of a man in the water just off a Norwich city centre street.

It came after a 999 call at 1.42pm today reporting that someone had got into difficulty in the water in the New Mills Yard area just off Oak Street.

Appliances on the way to the scene in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Two fire engines from Carrow and Earlham attended along with a boat team from Carrow.

Appliances on the way to the scene in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

Firefighters have now left the scene, however the condition of the man is not known.