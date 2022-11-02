Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Updated

Fire crews called to reports of man in water in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:10 PM November 2, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM November 2, 2022
Fire, police and ambulances at Barn Road called for someone in the river near New Mills Yard.

Fire, police and ambulances at Barn Road called for someone in the river near New Mills Yard. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Fire crews have been called to reports of a man in the water just off a Norwich city centre street.

It came after a 999 call at 1.42pm today reporting that someone had got into difficulty in the water in the New Mills Yard area just off Oak Street.

Appliances on the way to the scene in Norwich

Appliances on the way to the scene in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Two fire engines from Carrow and Earlham attended along with a boat team from Carrow.

Appliances on the way to the scene in Norwich

Appliances on the way to the scene in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

Firefighters have now left the scene, however the condition of the man is not known.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

North Walsham Road in Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Busy road near city closed after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police in All Saints Green, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Body found at property in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A busy night on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

City clubland sees 12 arrests on Halloween weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon