Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle blaze in Fishgate in Norwich. Picture: Ben Gadsby-Williams Ben Gadsby-Williams

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at premises in the centre of Norwich - with people living nearby urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Emergency services were called at shortly before 2pm to reports of a fire in Fishergate.

Flames could be seen coming from buildings on the road close to the river that contain a mix of homes, offices and commercial buildings.

Several fire appliances including a hydraulic ladder are involved in tackling the blaze.

Police and ambulances can also be seen to be at the scene.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that they were attending a building fire and said: “Local residents are requested to keep windows and doors closed, and to remain clear of the area to allow fire appliance access.”