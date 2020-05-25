Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:39 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 25 May 2020
Ben Gadsby-Williams
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at premises in the centre of Norwich - with people living nearby urged to keep their windows and doors closed.
Emergency services were called at shortly before 2pm to reports of a fire in Fishergate.
Flames could be seen coming from buildings on the road close to the river that contain a mix of homes, offices and commercial buildings.
Several fire appliances including a hydraulic ladder are involved in tackling the blaze.
Police and ambulances can also be seen to be at the scene.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that they were attending a building fire and said: “Local residents are requested to keep windows and doors closed, and to remain clear of the area to allow fire appliance access.”
