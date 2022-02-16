Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich home

Video

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Wolfe Road in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a home in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the house fire in Wolfe Road at 1.13pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham attended the blaze which was extinguished by 1.35pm.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Engines from Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene. - Credit: Contributed

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.