Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich home
Published: 3:13 PM February 16, 2022
Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a home in Norwich.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the house fire in Wolfe Road at 1.13pm on Wednesday, February 16.
Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham attended the blaze which was extinguished by 1.35pm.
Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
No injuries have been reported.