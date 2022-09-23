Updated
Three fire crews battle NR3 house blaze
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Three fire crews are currently battling a Norwich city centre house blaze in the NR3 area.
The fire broke out in a property in Calvert Street, opposite the A147 bridge over Anglia Square.
It broke out in a small flat in the Singer Court sheltered housing area.
Crews at the scene say the incident is now under control and an investigation is underway.
Calvert Street is currently closed to traffic while fire crews deal with the blaze.
Appliances from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow were called to the scene at 1.33pm.
Police and ambulance have also been called to the incident.
It is not thought that anyone has been injured.
Onlookers saw black smoke billowing out from the flat.
One woman who lives in one of the flats nearby said: "The fire alarm has been going off for over an hour now, I was in the bathroom when it happened."
A witness said: "I was watching the telly and suddenly it happened and I had to run out.
"This is the fifth time there's been a fire here recently."