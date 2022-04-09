Breaking
Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze at Norwich building
Published: 8:05 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 8:23 PM April 9, 2022
Fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze in Norwich.
A total of 10 fire engines attended a building fire in Pound Lane, Norwich, on Saturday (April 9) evening just after 6.30pm.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area.
Appliances from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham, Wroxham, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Wymondham, Hethersett, and Fakenham are all in attendance.
