Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze at Norwich building

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:05 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 8:23 PM April 9, 2022
A house in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze.

A building in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze. - Credit: Submitted

Fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze in Norwich.

A total of 10 fire engines attended a building fire in Pound Lane, Norwich, on Saturday (April 9) evening just after 6.30pm.

Smoke seen billowing from the building ablaze in Pound Lane, Norwich.

Smoke seen billowing from the building ablaze in Pound Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people to avoid the area.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people to avoid the area. - Credit: Submitted

Appliances from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham, Wroxham, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Wymondham, Hethersett, and Fakenham are all in attendance.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

