Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze at Norwich building

Breaking

Fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze in Norwich.

A total of 10 fire engines attended a building fire in Pound Lane, Norwich, on Saturday (April 9) evening just after 6.30pm.

Smoke seen billowing from the building ablaze in Pound Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Please be aware that fire appliances are currently working on Pound Lane Norwich. Please avoid the area if possible and if living near by close all windows. Thank you — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) April 9, 2022

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people to avoid the area. - Credit: Submitted

Appliances from Sprowston, Carrow, Earlham, Wroxham, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Wymondham, Hethersett, and Fakenham are all in attendance.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

