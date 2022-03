A fire crew was called to a blaze in Magdalen Street, Norwich, on Thursday evening. - Credit: Archant

A fire crew was called to a busy city street following reports of a tent on fire.

A fire engine from Sprowston attended the incident in Magdalen Street just before 5.10pm on Thursday, March 17.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. - Credit: Archant

The fire was put out at 5.20pm.