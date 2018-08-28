Search

Video

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:54 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 21 January 2019

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Archant

This is the moment six firefighters battled a blaze after a van caught fire in Norwich.

The footage was taken by Michelle Tony Bradfield after a crew from Carrow station was called to the scene in Northcote Road, on the Sprowston Road, Norwich.

The crew was alerted to the blaze at 10.20am on Monday, January 21. They used hose reel jets to put out the fire and left the scene at 11am.

Police were called to the scene after traffic started to back-up.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the fire service at about 10.41am and requested officers assistance.

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie SquiresThe van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

“Officers helped with traffic management after concerns were raised.”

Ms Bradfield said: “I was driving past at the time and didn’t hear what happened.

“But there were quite a few people standing around.”

