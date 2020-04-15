Search

Advanced search

Warnings over fire risks from ‘misguided’ sky lanterns campaign

15 April, 2020 - 19:25
Fire chiefs and Norfolk countryside campaigners have urged people not to use sky lanterns to show support for the NHS. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Fire chiefs and Norfolk countryside campaigners have urged people not to use sky lanterns to show support for the NHS. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Archant

A “misguided” campaign to support the NHS by releasing sky lanterns could risk starting fires in the countryside and injuring farm livestock, fire chiefs and rural leaders have warned.

An online campaign has been circulating through social media asking for sky lanterns to be launched from gardens and driveways on Sunday evenings as a display of gratitude to health service workers fighting to save lives during the Covid-19 outbreak.

But the public has been urged to find other ways to demonstrate their appreciation for the NHS, as flammable lanterns carry a fire hazard that could put added pressure on already-stretched emergency crews as well as risking the safety of livestock, crops and thatched homes in the East Anglian countryside.

Cath Crowther, East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said: “Whilst I’m sure well intended, we would urge the public not to release sky lanterns as a way of showing appreciation for the vital work that nurses, doctors and other key workers are doing for us all.

“Sky lanterns can be a risk to livestock and pets if they land in a field or close to homes, litter the countryside and can also be a fire risk when our fire departments are already stretched.

“As the weekly ‘Clap for Carers’ has demonstrated so well, there are very simple ways that people can show their appreciation for the NHS that don’t pose a risk to others at this extremely difficult time for the country.”

READ MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

A National Farmers’ Union (NFU) spokesman added: “Although this initiative may be well-intentioned and aims to raise money for the NHS, sky lanterns pose a serious fire risk and a danger to animals who may ingest the debris.

“The NFU has campaigned against their use as we have heard from dozens of farmers over many years about the gruesome injuries sky lanterns have caused to their livestock and other animals, as well as devastating fire damage on farm to hay, straw and farm buildings.”

The National Fire Chiefs Council said the “misguided” campaign came at a time when all emergency services are “under unprecedented pressure” due to Covid-19, and when wildfires are likely to be on the increase due to the weather conditions.

That message was echoed by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, which said sky lanterns are “potentially dangerous” and encouraged people “not to light lanterns but continue to show your support and appreciation through #clapforNHS”.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Norwich man jailed for coughing in face of police officer as they dispersed group

Richard Law, who has been jailed after coughing in the face of a police officer on Easter Sunday Photo: Norfolk Police

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus: N&N reports two new deaths

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Air ambulance expects surge in demand as coronavirus patient transferred from Harlow to N&N

Doctor Rishi Rallan and Critical Care Paramedic Tim Daniels arrive at the Princess Alexandra Hospital by helicopter and quickly put on full personal protective equipment on the helipad. PHOTO: EAAA

Secrets of a Norfolk diary revealed after almost 250 years.

Portrait of Mary Hardy in 1785 aged 51 by James Gabriel Huquier The diarist is dressed for the playhouse at Holt: an outbuilding at the back of the White Lion, cleared for the travelling players. Mary Hardy was a keen theatre-goer at this time. Later she became a Methodist and shunned the playhouse. Picture: Cozens-Hardy Collection

Warnings over fire risks from ‘misguided’ sky lanterns campaign

Fire chiefs and Norfolk countryside campaigners have urged people not to use sky lanterns to show support for the NHS. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying
Drive 24